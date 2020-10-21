Suwanee residents are being invited to come out this weekend and make some art.
The city will host a "Top This" collaborative art project from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday and Town Center Park, which is located at 330 Town Center Avenue in Suwanee. The event is touted as an opportunity for residents to "leave their creative thumbprint" on the city, and in the park in particular.
"For a $20 donation to Suwanee Public Art, families can spend a fall afternoon painting one of the brand-new bistro tables dotting the park," city officials said in an announcement. "The tables are part of the city’s effort to create more open air opportunities for digital learning, working, and dining."
The city said social distancing will be practiced during the check-in process and the materials used for the event will either be disposable or sanitized between uses.
