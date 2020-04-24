One Gwinnett family’s art project has brought joy nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic.
Suwanee resident Abbey Tucker and her daughters are involved in what has become known as #charlotteschalkadventures — chalk drawings on concrete by Tucker that tell stories and star her youngest daughter Charlotte posing in the photos. The project was featured this week on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt’s new Kids Edition digital series and last week on CNN Headline News.
The art ranges from inspirational — young Charlotte in scrubs thanking healthcare workers — to fun shots like Charlotte diving into a swimming pool or riding a roller coaster.
Here’s a photo gallery of the Tucker family’s artwork:
PHOTOS: Suwanee family's Charlotte's Chalk Adventures project goes viral
