As a young girl growing up in Sri Lanka during a period of rioting, Nicky Jeevanayagam got what might be considered an unexpected lesson in life during a period of unrest — via her mother, of course.
She learned it’s important to volunteer her time and resources to help the less fortunate.
That lesson came during a harrowing period when Jeevanayagam’s family had to briefly flee its home during the rioting, first hiding in a neighbor’s home for five days and later staying in a refugee camp for about 12 days. Jeevanayagam was 11 at the time.
When they returned home, they found their house was still standing and their belongings were still inside.
Jeevanayagam said her family was lucky because many families were not as fortunate during that time. That was something her mother recognized and resolved to do something about.
“We didn’t really have that much, but she put out sheets on the floor and she told us ‘OK, except for what you’re wearing and another set of clothing, I want everything else on the sheet,’” Jeevanayagam said. “There were several sheets and we had to put everything on them and we took them down a church that was close to us because my mom was like, ‘We have our home still intact, (but) lots of people have lost everything.’ For me, that made a huge impact.”
Years later, Jeevanayagam is married and the mother of 18-year-old twins, one of whom has autism. Her family is settled in Suwanee. It’s a far cry from a place teeming with riots, but the need to help others is still there.
The family — which includes Nicky, her husband Jacob, son Luke and daughter Hannah — volunteers to help with the North Gwinnett Co-Op, the Lanier school cluster, Perimeter Church in Alpharetta and Spectrum Autism.
“We just look for ways to help and jump in,” Jeevanayagam said.
That commitment to volunteerism has resulted in the Jeevanayagam family being named one of 30 families in the running to be recognized by Disney parks and the Points of Light Foundation as their Volunteer Family of the Year.
“The amazing thing about this family is that they exemplify what (it) means for ‘a family that serves together (stays) together,’” Spectrum Autism officials wrote when they nominated the family for the recognition.
“This family has been the first to sign up for every project I have submitted for Points of Light volunteers, the first to show up, recruiting others to serve (school clubs, friends and family) and the last to leave any event.”
The Top Five finalist families will be announced and profiled throughout next week on “Good Morning America,” and then public voting will begin.
The winning family, which will get a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort and participate in Disney’s Family Volunteer Day, will be announced in November. The organization that nominated the winning family will get a $10,000 grant.
“We were shocked and really humbled and honored (to find out we were nominated) just because, for us, serving has been a lifestyle and we’ve just been doing this for years now,” Jeevanayagam said.
The family began volunteering for projects in the north Gwinnett area when Luke and Hannah were 5. Officials at Sugar Hill Elementary School were looking for volunteers to buy Christmas presents for children of families that were being helped by the North Gwinnett Co-Op.
Jeevanayagam said her family figured it wasn’t much of an ask.
“I was like, ‘OK, we can buy some presents for one child,’ and that’s how we got started,” she said. “We ended up actually taking two children, and so we would go and pick the clothes according to what they wanted, the sizes they wanted, the toys they wanted, and wrapped them all up.
“And then I realized there were so many other children who needed to be sponsored, so we were like, ‘OK, let’s ask some of our friends,’ and that’s how we just built up a group of people who would pitch in and buy presents.”
Since then, the family has gotten heavily involved in projects undertaken by the co-op, including food drives. They do food drives at their church, as well.
The family’s involvement with Spectrum Autism began after it turned to the organization for help after Luke was diagnosed with autism not long after he turned 2.
“At that time, there were resources out there, but we were young parents and not quite sure what we needed to do, so someone told us about Spectrum and we started going to the support group meetings and they have about 800 people on an email list ... and people would offer advice so I could call or email and say, ‘What do you do if he has this kind of behavior,’” Jeevanayagam said.
Jeevanaygam said the organization proved valuable to her family. With Spectrum, the family helps out at the organization’s special events. That could include helping with parking, handing out snacks to other families, entertaining children and taking pictures of families.
The also volunteer at, and participate in, the annual Race for Autism, which will be held Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.
And much like Jeevanayagam said the experience she had when she was 11 impacted her life, volunteering has impacted the lives of her children, particularly her son.
The entire family, including Luke, volunteers for Spectrum Autism activities. Jeevanayagam said the volunteer experiences have helped her son with his condition.
“It has been good for him just to be with other people and speak with other people,” the mother said. “We see his compassion for other people come out, and he just loves being around them.”