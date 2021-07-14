The City of Suwanee has been designated as a 2021 Accredited Main Street America program, a status which the city has held since 2000, city officials said.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization, and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts.
“I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
Evaluation criteria for accreditation defines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“Our robust events schedule, good mix of residential and commercial development, great marketing, and general activity of our citizens and visitors contribute to this continued accreditation,” Suwanee Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson said. “Town Center and Old Town have their distinct personalities, but together create a downtown environment that is uniquely Suwanee.”
