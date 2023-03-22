Duluth and Suwanee recently hauled in several awards for each cities respective community events.
The cities announced they earned a combined 10 Kaleidoscope Awards from the Southeastern Festivals and Events Association. The recognitions highlight outstanding events and marketing efforts.
"Designed to recognize the marketing, programming, and overall event, the SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards acknowledge the highest level of achievement in the festival and event industry throughout the southeast United States. Festivals and events from five states are recognized for originality, creativity, media impact, volunteer programs, and the overall impact to the community," Suwanee officials said in their awards announcement.
Suwanee and Duluth each took home two Gold Awards, one Silver Award and two Bronze Awards.
Duluth's Gold Awards were for Best Event Within an Event (Fridays-N-Duluth's 90's Night) and Best Virtual Event (Connect Duluth). It's Silver Award was for Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Initiative (International Night) and its Bronze Awards were for Best Mascot (Dee Dee) and Best Photo-Op (Fridays-N-Duluth's Whimsical Wonderland).
Meanwhile, Suwanee's Gold Awards were for
Best Event Video (Suwanee Running Series) and Best Photo Op (Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest) while its Silver Award was for Best Photo (Glow in the Park + Atlanta International Night Market) and its Bronze Awards were for Best Event Over $75,000 and Best Children’s Event (both for Suwanee Fest).
"Comprised of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers, SFEA was founded to strengthen the festival and event industry throughout the southeast United States by hosting educational sessions, networking opportunities, award recognition, and additional events throughout the year; thus allowing for continued professional growth within the festivals and events industry," Duluth officials said in their announcement.
Duluth officials also used the awards announcement as an opportunity to remind residents that the city's 2023 events calendar can be found at www.duluthga.net.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
