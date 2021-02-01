Visitors to Sims Lake Park in Suwanee can participate in a time-lapse photography project that was recently installed.
The City of Suwanee recently teamed up with Chronolog to create an online repository of time-lapse photographs at the park that allows visitors to utilize a photo station that is located at the base of the waterfall stone steps near the lake.
Using their own cell phones, visitor put the phone in the cradle, snap a photo, and upload it to the website displayed on signage at the photo station. The website automatically sorts the photos in chronological order which can then be viewed in a sequential time lapse at Suwanee.com.
“We’re very excited to watch the seasons change at Sims Lake, as flowers burst forth, and then leaves change in the fall – all from the same vantage point,” said Kim Towne, who spearheaded the project for the City of Suwanee. “It’s a great opportunity to engage our citizens with nature and to keep a photographic record of environmental change, further connecting our community to the global environment.”
More information – including an interactive map of more than 400 other Chronolog locations – can be found at chronolog.io. Many of the stations reside in national parks and other locales around the country, Suwanee officials said.
Sims Lake Park is located at 4600 Suwanee Dam Road. It is home to several public art pieces, including the iconic Sunset sculpture, which is prominently featured in the Chronolog photo series vantage point at the park.
The park also boasts a playground, paved walking trails, two pavilions and an outdoor classroom, as well as the lake and dock.
