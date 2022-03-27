An overhaul of Buford Highway is moving nearer to completion, and a new fire station is under construction, but years of planning for a major expansion of Suwanee’s downtown footprint isn’t showing signs of letting up just yet.
While downtown expansion can conjure images of more housing and more business, Suwanee’s expansion is mostly centered around one thing: recreation and walkability.
“The idea is to have a walkable, vibrant area that visitors and residents a like will enjoy, and combined with the city’s event programming that we do, (downtown Suwanee is) a very dynamic place,” Suwanee Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson said. “The businesses, the restaurants all add to that vibrancy.
“Our goal is to be a great place to live, a great place to visit and a great place to do business.”
There are less than a handful of major projects that Suwanee is focused on right now that are related to downtown expansion.
One is the overhaul of Buford Highway, adjacent to Suwanee Town Center, which is designed to improve walkability along that stretch of the road. Another is the construction of the new Fire Station 13, which Gwinnett county is building on Suwanee Dam Road.
The third is the planned massive expansion of Suwanee Town Center Park on the opposite side of the train tracks from the existing park.
A fourth project entails plans to convert the old Pierce’s Corners building in the Old Town Suwanee district into a restaurant.
Brinson said there are no new multi-family housing projects in the works right now in the downtown area and the work now is focused on filling in the street-level retail located on the ground level along Buford Highway. A co-working space is expected to take up some of that space.
Park expansion back on after some COVID-inspired concerns
Of the three major projects that Brinson pointed to, the 23-acre park expansion, which will be located on Main Street by the library and new fire station, is the only one where construction has not yet begun, and there’s a reason for that.
“Probably a year ago, it was on hold because we put kind of a halt on some of these larger city projects just to make sure, with the pandemic, we were going to be in a financial position to be able to construct it and maintain it,” she said. “When you build a big urban park like that, there’s a lot of maintenance costs involved.
“So, we have decided recently, at a recent council meeting, that we are proceeding so we’re getting the final costs for construction and that will determine when we start construction.”
The park will include connections to the city’s trails system, a 20-foot-high, 15-foot-wide elevated bridge as well as an open play area and volleyball courts.
Although a construction date has not yet been set, Brinson does not believe Suwanee residents will have to wait too long before they begin to see dirt being turned at the park site.
“I anticipate it being before the end of the year for sure,” she said. “It’s fully designed. Now it’s just getting, with construction costs varying over the last couple of years, the final cost to implement the plan.”
Buford Highway transformation continues, ‘nearing completion’
While construction on the park expansion has yet to begin, drivers can’t miss the construction taking place along Buford Highway.
The orange barrels lining the road kind of give it away.
The highway is being transformed, between Russell Street and Suwanee Town Center, to make it more walkable and to give bicyclists a place to get down the corridor safely. A roundabout at Russell Street and Buford Highway opened last fall and now crews are working to finish up the rest of the project, up to Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is handling the construction, although the city was involved in funding and design work.
“That is nearing completion,” Brinson said. “If you look at it since a year ago, it has really taken shape. The first couple of years, it was putting a lot of infrastructure in place and now we’re adding the details.
“And, it’s a state project so, as far as construction goes, it’s really out of our hands, but it’s really taken shape.”
City officials previously said they want Buford Highway to keep its “community road” nature as a two-lane route rather than having it be a four-lane cut through that people who are only passing through the area use. Part of the community aspect of the transformed Buford Highway is for it be more pedestrian and bike friendly.
It will be a tree- and street light-lined roadway with a 10-foot wide sidewalk that has decorative pavers and parallel parking spaces as well as dedicated bike lanes.
“It’s got the street lights in and they’ve put the trees in,” Brinson said. “In fact, I just saw they were starting to restripe before they put the final paving in, but all of the sidewalks are completed, the pavers and the decorative items (are being finished). It’s basically an extension of Town Center Avenue down Buford Highway to make it more of a community road instead of what a lot of Buford Highway is, which is a commuter road.
“So, it’s going to look and feel like a downtown.”
Fire Station 13 rising along Suwanee Dam RoadGwinnett County and Suwanee officials broke ground last fall on the new 11,000-square-foot Fire Station 13 building, which is expected to be open by the end of this year.
The station has been without a home since it moved out of its old building — which is now home to StillFire Brewing — on Buford Highway in 2019. The new station will be located on a rerouted section of Main Street that will end at Suwanee Dam Road, across the street from Shadowbrook Church.
“Buford Highway was the home of Fire Station 13 for nearly 20 years and served as an anchor to the creation of Town Center,” said Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette at the groundbreaking celebration last September. “This new location will appropriately serve as an anchor to the expansion of that same park.
“We’re pleased to be a part of this city-county partnership and to properly welcome Station 13 back home.”
Pierce’s Corner still slated to become a dining destination
One project Suwanee has been working on is a project designed to breathe new life into a long dormant space in the city’s original downtown.
City officials have long pledged that a restaurant will go into the former Pierce’s Corner building at the corner of Main Street and Scales Road. That restaurant hasn’t opened yet, but work has been undertaken to convert the 113-year-old building for its planned new use.
Some concrete slabs and walls have been poured next to the building, and anyone who takes a peak inside the front window can see the work station where workers review plans for the building’s renovation.
“(It) is still under contract to be a restaurant,” Brinson said. “We’re just navigating having to deal with a historic building, which has its challenges, so we’re still navigating that, but the plan is to have it be a restaurant ... It’s just that as you dive into an older building, you find issues and so we’re just resolving all of that and hopefully, we’ll move forward in the next few months.”
New bridge slated for Martin Farm Road at Suwanee Creek
There is one significant project that is planned to happen in Suwanee that is not part of the city’s downtown area: Martin Farm Road’s bridge.
The city is working with Georgia Department of Transportation on a $2.79 million project to replace the 44-year-old bridge on Martin Farm Road at Suwanee Creek. GDOT has declared the bridge to be “structurally deficient” with some issues, including being prone to flooding, that need to be addressed.
“The bridge was built in 1978 and has substructure issues,” GDOT officials said on the project’s website. “The bridge has been recommended for total replacement.”
Construction on the new bridge is set to take place this year, and GDOT said traffic will be detoured to Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road while work is underway.
The new bridge would be 7-feet higher and 9.23-feet wider than the existing bridge, and it would also have a sidewalk, which are not present on the current bridge.
“The proposed typical section would consist of one 12-foot wide travel lane in each direction,” GDOT said on its website. “Sidewalk would be incorporated onto the north side of the deck. The proposed bridge deck would be raised approximately seven feet, allowing passage of the 25-year storm elevation. The proposed bridge would be constructed on the existing roadway alignment.”
