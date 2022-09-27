Suwanee officials broke ground on a long-planned major expansion of the city’s park system on Monday.
The ceremonial groundbreaking launched the 25-acre Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park project. Suwanee officials bought the property 20 years ago as part of a “community-driven comprehensive park and open space initiative” and a master park plan was adopted in 2019.
Gwinnett County library system officials and officials from Reeves Young and Clark Patterson Lee joined Suwanee leaders at the ground breaking.
“The dual parks will transform the area, creating a cohesive ‘neighborhood’ to encompass the Suwanee library, PlayTown Suwanee, Fire Station 13 and result in the rerouting of Main Street and median closure on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road,” Suwanee officials said on Tuesday.
Once the new parks are finished, Suwanee will have a continuous stretch of park space that begins with Town Center Park and continues through Station Park, which is located next to the Suwanee police station, as well as the pedestrian tunnel under the railroad tracks and ending at Town Center on Main.
The Suwanee library branch will serve as an anchor for the new green space since it is located at what will become the park entrance. City officials said 15 acres of the park space that is along the Bushy Creek Greenway will mostly remain as it is as the DeLay Nature Park.
Town Center on Main is being described as an “urban-style greenspace.” It will include a roughly 900-foot elevated signature bridge that walkers and bicyclists can use as well as an open terrace plaza with large pavilions at the park’s elevation peak, sandpit volleyball courts and an “iconic” public art piece. The bridge will cross over a one-acre water feature.
Main Street will also be realigned as part of the project. It will move around the new park and meet Suwanee Dam Road at a traffic signal located where the new fire Station 13 is being built.
“The success of Town Center Park has exceeded all expectations,” Mayor Jimmy Burnette said. “The park draws over 300,000 visitors annually to events, as well as regularly serving our 20,000 citizens. The new park will help ease the demand on the existing park and surrounding community.”
