The ticket price for the 2020 Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest will increase from $50 to $55 on Sunday.
Tickets and more information are available at SuwaneeBeerFest.com.
Suwanee Beer Fest is set for March 14 at Suwanee Town Center Park and is celebrating its 10th anniversary with samples of more than 350 craft beers.
A portion of festival proceeds will benefit Cooper’s Crew, a Suwanee-based organization created in honor of North Gwinnett High School student Cooper O’Brien, who died from a rare form of cancer at 14 years old.
Beer Fest attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their St. Patrick's Day garb: green, shamrocks, kilts and other Irish-themed drinking gear. St. Patrick’s Day festivities include a bagpipe player, costume contests, Carpenter School of Irish Dance and Daddy O’Brien’s Irish menu.
Journey tribute band Departure will return to perform at this year’s festival. Departure replicates the look, sound and feel of the original ’80s rock supergroup and is sure to add some spice to the festivities.
Festival organizers added giant beer pong and mobile axe throwing from Axecessive Force to the games and activities lineup that includes giant Jenga, cornhole and Xtreme Airballs.
Attendees are able to vote for their favorite brewery at the festival in the Georgia's Best Beer contest. Local breweries will offer up their most popular brews to compete for the title of Georgia’s Best Beer. Festival attendees will receive a voting token when entering the festival they can use to cast their vote for their favorite brewery after sampling their beers in the Georgia Beer Garden. The winner will receive the Golden Cup Trophy.
