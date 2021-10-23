An award-winning Suwanee-based brewery that just celebrated its second birthday is planning to expand its operations with a second location on metro Atlanta’s north side.
StillFire Brewing is working with officials in Smyrna to develop a brewery in that town, brewery General Manager Aaron Bisges said during a panel on breweries at the Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit at Studio Movie Grill in Duluth on Thursday. It would be StillFire’s second brewery.
“It will be similar (to the Suwanee location) in that we both produce beer and have a tap room,” Bisges told the Daily Post after the panel. “The way that the laws are set up is that you have to produce what you sell on site, so being a brewery, you have to have brewing equipment so you can make the beer and that’s what you can sell on site.”
In just two years, StillFire has grown quickly. Fans of the company can now buy some of its beers at Whole Foods locations in metro Atlanta as well as the Suwanee brewery. It has also won awards for its beers and recently won the bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival competition in Colorado for its Kilt Chamberlain Scotch ale.
Bisges said getting StillFire beer into restaurants and grocery stores is part of model to grow the business.
“So, we have the tap room model where we can obviously sell directly to the consumer, and it’s more of a destination place to come, but we also do distribute beer as well and get into off-premise places — Whole Foods grocery stores, bars, restaurants and that sort of stuff,” Bisges said. “So, that’s a second source of revenue and a really good way to kind of grow the brand.”
Now, the brewery is looking to expand its operations, starting with the new Smyrna locations, although Bisges indicated during the panel that]additional locations could eventually be in the brewery’s future.
“The first one has been a wild success and I’ve actually had a lot of the economic developers from around metro Atlanta (reaching out),” Bisges said. “Everyone’s got an interest in bringing breweries to their downtown as part of their redevelopment and Smyrna seemed like a good fit and we’re hoping to make that happen.”
StillFire’s second brewery will be located on Atlanta Road in downtown Smyrna.
One thing about the planned Smyrna brewery that will be different from the Suwanee location is the type of facility it will be housed in. The Suwanee location is in the former Fire Station 13 building across Buford Highway from Suwanee Town Center. The Smyrna location would not involve a building renovation, however.
“It will be built from the ground up, new construction,” Bisges said.
At this point, it is not clear when the Smyrna location will open, however.
“That is TBD,” Bisges said. “I wish I could tell you. We’re actually still working with Smyrna and nothing has been finalized yet. We’re in stages of planning with them.”
StillFire was co-founded by Randall Veugeler and John Bisges. Veugeler is also known, along with his wife Angela, as a co-founder of the Suwanee Beer Festival and Suwanee Magazine.
