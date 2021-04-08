StillFire Brewing in Suwanee was one of the first breweries to open in Gwinnett. Now it's becoming the first brewery in Georgia to accept a different, and emerging, type of currency.
The brewery announced it is wading into crypto-currency and will begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for beers, seltzers and other merchandise in its taproom. The new payment method went into effect Tuesday.
“Bitcoin allows our customers a cheaper, faster, and more secure way to enjoy our beer,” StillFire General Manager Aaron Bisges said. “Our patrons want simplicity and we are excited to be able to offer that to them.”
The brewery is touting the benefits of using Bitcoin, which it described as "all the benefits of cash — no third party involvement or bank fees — combined with advantages of electronic transactions," as reasons why it decided to begin accepting the crypto-currency.
StillFire will use CoinBase, which is a Bitcoin payment processor, to handle the payments. The processor is designed to let merchants accept Bitcoin and then have U.S. dollars deposited in their bank accounts for a 1% fee the next day.
By comparison, StillFire officials said, a merchant could be charged 2% to 3% by a credit card processor on top of the costs for equipment rental, membership fees and dealing with issues about fraudulent charge-backs.
The brewery said using CoinBase should also address any concerns customers have about "Bitcoin's price volatility."
“It’s clear to us that today’s customers are tech-savvy and prefer to do their shopping and browsing online," Bisges said. "The natural progression from this is to start offering cryptocurrency and we’re really looking forward to seeing just how many people are willing to purchase in this way.
“The future is here and it includes good beer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.