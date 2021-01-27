The City of Suwanee said farewell to a pair of longtime employees Tuesday night, and welcomed a new police chief.
Deputy Chief Cass Mooney was sworn in as Suwanee’s new police chief, effective Feb. 1, the city announced. He will replace Chief Mike Jones, who is retiring after serving 23 years in Suwanee and a total of 47 years in law enforcement.
City Clerk Elvira Rogers, who has been with the city for 22 years, has also announced her retirement. Administrative Coordinator Robyn O’Donnell is Rogers' successor.
According to the city, the Suwanee Police Department has more than doubled in size during Jones' tenure. Some of the highlights under Jones' leadership include:
• The department became accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in 2010 – one of just 56 in Georgia.
• The department was named the Phyllis Goodwin Agency of the Year by the Georgia Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates in 2016.
• Jones was named Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police in 2018.
Jones has been a leader throughout the state, serving as president and vice president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and on the Reinhardt College Police and Gwinnett Technical College advisory boards. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Georgia Command College.
“I can’t say enough about Chief Jones and his outstanding tenure with the city. He transformed the Suwanee Police Department into the high quality Department that it is,” Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen said. “In 23 years of working together, I have witnessed a dedicated professional that earnestly works to serve and better his community with humility.”
Mooney has spent 23 of his 26 years in law enforcement working for the city of Suwanee. He holds a degree in criminal justice from the University of North Georgia, as well as a Master of Public Administration with concentration in Justice Administration from Columbus State University. He is a member of the FBI National Academy, Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, and completed the Certified Public Manager program at the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.
Rogers was initially hired as part-time employee to support the planning, inspections and public works departments in Suwanee. She completed the Management Development Program at the University of Georgia in 2001, and became a Certified Municipal Clerk in 2009, obtaining her Master Clerk Certification in 2016. Prior to the city, Rogers worked for Gwinnett County government for 12 years.
She is a pastor within the United Methodist Church, and said she plans to “devote more time to her calling” in retirement.
“Life’s journey has had many twists and turns but God has been with me along the way and I’m thankful to have served this great community,” Rogers said.
Said Allen: “Elvira was the first person I hired when I came to the city. We’ve been through a lot together. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered; Elvira’s commitment and dedication these past 22 years are worthy of admiration.”
O’Donnell completed the Georgia Clerks Education Certificate Program in 2020, receiving the designation of official Georgia Certified Clerk. She began working on her accreditation in 2017, completing 105 hours of instruction in public administration courses. O’Donnell has been with the city since 2013, and has worked in municipal government since 2006.
