Suwanee officials are looking to make the city more walkable and bikeable for residents and visitors.
The city announced Monday that it is undertaking a feasibility study to look at a potential projects that can be incorporated into an update of Suwanee's 14-year-old Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan.
"The Suwanee Pedestrian and Bicycle Loop Study will develop a concept plan for a continuous multi-use path around Suwanee with connections to the Suwanee Creek Greenway, downtown Suwanee, and other regional trails," city officials said in a statement. "The study will identify potential routes, creative solutions for crossing Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, and develop a placemaking, branding strategy for the proposed loop route as well an inner downtown loop."
Suwanee's Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan was last updated in 2011 and city officials have been working since 2019 on steps to prepare for an update to the plan. It is designed to serve as a guide to city officials as they prioritize and carry out walkability and bike projects by looking at existing pedestrian and bicycle facility and pinpointing where improvements could be made.
"In August 2019, the city held an open house to provide an opportunity for public input," city officials said in a statement. "It was then determined that a feasibility study was needed before finalizing the list of projects to include in the plan update. The city received a $160,000 Livable Centers Initiative grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission to fund the study, and selected Toole Design Group, a firm that specializes in the design of pedestrian and bicycle facilities, to perform the study."
The city plans to hold two public input events once potential projects have been analyzed and alternatives have been drawn up. The events include an in-person or virtual open house as well as an outdoor community engagement event. Officials will put the study's findings on display at these events.
At the same time, an online survey will be conducted to get additional public input.
Suwanee residents can follow the study at SuwaneeLoop.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.