Leaders from around metro Atlanta — including officials from one Gwinnett County city — took home some hardware at the Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit in Duluth last week.
The Suwanee Downtown Development Authority and Terwilliger Pappas won the Large Redevelopment Award for developments that are larger than 10 acres during the MARS Awards presentation at the summit. The city and the developer won for the Solis I and Solis II developments, which mix residential, dining, retail and office spaces.
"This is exciting," Suwanee City Council member Linnea Miller said as she accepted the award. "Congratulations to all of the finalists. This is really a great thing.
"This project could not have happened without the public-private partnership, without the support of our community."
Partnership Gwinnett, which organized the summit with the Council for Quality Growth, handed out the MARS Awards during the event, which was held last Thursday at Studio Movie Grill in unincorporated Duluth.
Awards were handed out for the Small Redevelopment of the year, which are projects that occupied less than one acre, as well as the Medium Redevelopment of the Year, which are projects between one and nine acres, the Large Redevelopment of the Year and the Redevelopment Champion Hall of Fame.
“Community redevelopment creates a sense of place, enriching and supporting the entire region,” Partnership Gwinnett Vice President Andrew Carnes said. “We congratulate the award winners and finalists and appreciate their dedication to driving economic prosperity in Metro Atlanta.”
The Woodstock Downtown Authority won the Small Redevelopment of the Year Award for Made Mercantile, which is a collaborative space where retailers can produce and test their products.
Paces Properties won the Medium Redevelopment of the Year Award for Atlanta Dairies, which is a mixed-use redevelopment project that includes dining, entertainment, office, residential and retail uses.
Retired Decatur Assistant City Manager, and Legacy Decatur Executive Director, Lyn Menne received the Redevelopment Champion Hall of Fame Award in recognition of her 36-year career with the city as well as her role in forming the Decatur Arts Alliance and the Business Association and Education Foundation.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
