10-13 Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit Award Winners.jpg

Winners of Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit Awards pose for a group photo during the summit, which was held last Thursday at Studio Movie Grill in unincorporated Duluth.

 Photo: Partnership Gwinnett

Leaders from around metro Atlanta — including officials from one Gwinnett County city — took home some hardware at the Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit in Duluth last week.

The Suwanee Downtown Development Authority and Terwilliger Pappas won the Large Redevelopment Award for developments that are larger than 10 acres during the MARS Awards presentation at the summit. The city and the developer won for the Solis I and Solis II developments, which mix residential, dining, retail and office spaces.