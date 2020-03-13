Exercising caution one day after Gov. Brian Kemp provided an update of the state's response to the coronavirus, public events and gatherings are beginning to announce cancelations and postponements Friday morning.
One event celebrating its 10th anniversary in Suwanee announced it would do the same.
Suwanee's American Craft Beer Festival, set for Saturday at Town Center Park, announced on social media Friday that the event has been postponed. Event coordinators made an "extremely difficult decision" on Friday and released a statement saying the festival is eying another date.
"Suwanee Beer Fest organizers have been carefully monitoring the situation around COVID-19 as it relates to the festival. We have been following updates and recommendations from the CDC, Gwinnett County Health Department and state and local governments.
"Given the recent developments, we have made the extremely difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Suwanee Beer Festival. We will be meeting to determine the new date and will release it to all vendors, ticket holders and volunteers as soon as possible. No refunds are being issued at this time.
"We are grateful to all of you who made plans to attend this year’s Suwanee Beer Fest. It is heartbreaking to have to change the date, but the safety and health of attendees, vendors, volunteers, brewers and the community at large is paramount. We hope most everyone can attend the new date and will work hard to make it the best beer festival yet. We will be in contact soon with more information."
On Thursday evening, event organizer Tiffany Bellflower said the festival was planning to move forward on Saturday with addition sanitizer stations and wash stations. Plans changed rapidly as the organization adapted to new local guidance.
Organizers were weighing the investment breweries and vendors made in preparing for the event. Merchandise has also been printed for the festival.
No refunds will be offered to current ticket holders. Bellflower said Thursday that ticket sales had dwindled leading up to the event, coinciding with a growing number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia.
Given the recent developments, we have made the extremely difficult decision to postpone #SuwaneeBeerFest2020. We will be meeting to determine the new date and will release it to everyone ASAP. Read our statement: https://t.co/VRlgKKrpKcMore info to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/nVBFEW3hqi— Suwanee Beer Fest (@suwaneebeerfest) March 13, 2020
During his press conference on Thursday, Kemp left operations decisions for local entities such as county and city governments and school districts up to their individual leaders.
