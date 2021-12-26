Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful is not the only local institution that will host a Bring One For the Chipper program during the upcoming post-Christmas season.
Suwanee announced it will host its own ‘Chipper’ program. Residents of the city can begin dropping off their used live Christmas trees on Sunday, and they will have until Jan. 8 to drop them off.
“Ah, the magic of Dec. 26: wrapping paper is still strewn across the living room, batteries have finally been found for all the new toys — and the Christmas tree has dropped nearly all of its needles on the floor,” Suwanee officials said in an announcement.
“When your live tree is past its fragrant, sparkly prime, give it a new sense of purpose through the City of Suwanee’s “treecycling” campaign, which is part of Keep Georgia Beautiful’s annual ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program.”
Suwanee residents who want to drop off their trees for the city’s Bring One For the Chipper event are asked to bring them to Sims Lake Park, which is located at 4600 Suwanee Dam Road. Like Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful, Suwanee officials ask that all lights, tinsel, decorations and stands be removed from the trees before they are dropped off at the park.
The trees that are dropped off will unloaded for feeding into a chipper from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 8. The mulch made from the trees will be spread around parks in the city. Last year’s program saw nearly 1,200 former Christmas trees turned into mulch for the city’s parks.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to help out at the chipping event on Jan. 8 is asked to contact Nicole Schnepper by email at nschnepper@suwanee.com or by telephone at 770-945-8996.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.