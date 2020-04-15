Gwinnett County police are trying to solve a burglary that involved a puppy-napping.
Two suspects are accused of breaking into a pet store located at 1848 Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville at about 1:50 a.m. on April 10 and stealing $400 and 19 puppies that are worth approximately a combined $60,000.
The suspects, who have not yet been identified, allegedly entered the store by "smashing the front door," according to police.
"The incident was caught on surveillance video and shows the two suspects tossing the puppies into two green bags," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "The breeds of the puppies included five English Bulldogs, four Yorkie-Poo’s, four Maltese, two Shih-Poo, one Shih Tzu, and three Morkies.
"Both of the suspects were wearing masks with dark colored hoodies and black pants. (One) of the suspects had a work light attached to his head."
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. They have released photos and surveillance video from the break-in to help solicit leads in the case.
Anyone who has information on the burglary is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. They are eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-029147.
