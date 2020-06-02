The Gwinnett County Police Department said detectives have identified two suspects in the murder case of former deputy Felix Cosme.
The suspects are Tavares Norah, 25, and Prince Robertson, 27. On Monday, they were identified as the same suspects of an armed robbery at the Auto Zone at 645 Dacula Road in Dacula.
Officers assigned to the East Precinct responded to an armed robbery call at the Auto Zone around 9 p.m. Monday.
The employees told the responding officers that a black male suspect entered the store and demanded the store’s cash while pointing a gun at them. The suspect fled the store in a black vehicle.
Officers eventually tracked down the suspects’ vehicle, where it crashed on La Maison Drive, approximately three miles from the Auto Zone. Officers saturated the area looking for the suspects, and Reverse 911s were issued to neighboring homes.
Detectives and officers determined that the two suspects who fled the vehicle were the same suspects from the armed robbery and murder of Cosme at an O’Reilly’s store in Buford last year.
After an exhaustive search that spanned several hours, the suspects were not found. Both Norah and Robertson have other outstanding warrants.
Norah is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 172 pounds.
Robertson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds. He currently has a cornrow hairstyle.
Both suspects were wearing dark clothing as of June 1. They are considered armed and dangerous.
The FBI is still offering a reward of $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in this crime. The reward money is separate from the reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.
Tipsters interested in the reward are encouraged to call the FBI at (770) 216-3000.
• Homicide Unit: 770-513-5794
• FBI Tip Line: 770-216-3000
• Crime Stoppers: 404-577-8477
