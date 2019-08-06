Gwinnett Police are searching for two suspects they said use the app LetGo to rob people.
Detectives noticed a connection between two separate incidents based on a common LetGo username "LRN J."
Police said one victim was selling a gaming system and met with with a prospective buyer that identified by the name “LRN J” at a BP Gas Station located on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
The victim was met by two men, who looked at the game system. One man said he did not have enough money and went inside the gas station. While the victim packed up the game system, the other suspect grabbed the system and fled. The male in the gas station ran in the opposite direction.
Police released video of the alleged suspects in a nearby Dunkin'.
In a similar scenario, on July 24 another victim met with a suspect by the same username "LRN J" at a deli in Norcross to sell an iPhone. Two men also appeared at the meet up. One asked to “test the phone” and put his SIM card in it. After asking tho other man if he can borrow some money, both men ran away while keeping her phone.
Police describe both suspects as black males, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches to 6-feet tall and 160 to 170 pounds. One suspect has an afro style hair and both were described as unshaven.
Information can be shared with detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Refer to case numbers 19-069887 and 19-067644 when reporting tips.