The two suspects in the murder case of former deputy Felix Cosme have been linked to 15 armed robberies across metro Atlanta and are facing a combined 68 charges, according to Gwinnett County police.
In June, Tavares Norah, 25, and Prince Robertson, 27, were identified as the same suspects of an armed robbery at an Auto Zone in Dacula. On Thursday, police detailed how they were able to piece together numerous other robberies that occurred for several months and which led them to the suspects' arrest.
Gwinnett police spokesperson Cpl. Collin Flynn said the robberies included the deadly armed robbery at the O’Reilly’s store on Hamilton Mill Road on Jan. 8, where former Gwinnett Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Felix Cosme was killed. He had been working at the store following his retirement from the sheriff's office.
After Cosme's death, investigators zeroed in on the vehicles the suspects used to flee from the scenes of the robberies. Police said Cpl. David Smith, who was assigned as the lead detective for the case, learned that the suspects fled the O'Reilly's after Cosme's death in a Volkswagen Jetta.
He worked with Robbery Detective Justin Cofield and discovered that the tactics and description of the suspects matched four previous robberies of auto parts stores in Gwinnett County. Police said Cofield had already been assigned as lead detective on those cases.
Smith and Cofield scoured local surveillance cameras and continued to gain more information on the Volkswagen Jetta until they were able to identify the exact vehicle.
Meanwhile, the suspects continued doing armed robberies of auto parts stores, police said, including two more in Gwinnett, one in Roswell, Henry County, Athens and Duluth.
After identifying the specific Volkswagen Jetta, investigators learned that Robertson was associated with the vehicle and had been stopped and arrested by Braselton police in December 2019 for a DUI. During the traffic stop, Robertson was driving a Toyota Camry, which police later found was also used in the robberies.
Norah was also in the vehicle during the traffic stop. According to body camera footage, police found masks and a gun, which detectives believe were later used in the robbery that led to Cosme's death.
"Since these robbery suspects were committing their crimes in multiple jurisdictions around Atlanta, the FBI provided agents for assistance," Flynn said. "The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department also provided round the clock assistance with surveillance."
While conducting surveillance on the two suspects on June 1, Cofield and an FBI agent witnessed them commit another armed robbery at an Auto Zone in Dacula. But when police confronted the suspects, a car chase ensued.
Robertson and Norah ended up crashing off La Maison Drive in Dacula and fled from the scene, resulting in an overnight manhunt. Robertson was arrested near the neighborhood the next morning while walking down the street, and Norah surrendered that same day.
"After the arrest, detectives were able to locate crucial evidence linking the men to these robberies and the murder. That evidence also helped to link them to two other auto store robberies from 2017," Flynn said.
"This investigation involved hundreds of hours of work. The Gwinnett County Police Department wants to thank the FBI, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department, Athens Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, Roswell Police Department and Duluth Police Department for the invaluable assistance that they provided in arresting this dangerous robbery crew."
Police said the suspects stole a total of $17,391. Robertson and Norah are still being held without bond in the Gwinnett County jail.
