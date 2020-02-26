Gwinnett County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects captured on mall security cameras breaking into a store and stealing more than $1,500 worth of jewelry.
Officers were dispatched to a burglary call at Sugarloaf Mills in unincorporated Lawrenceville Feb. 15 at about 11 p.m.
Police said two black male suspects wearing hoodies used a hammer to break three glass display cases to steal jewelry at the Status Jewels kiosk.
The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie. The second man was wearing a grey hoodie and black Addidas pants with white stripes.
The owner of the kiosk told police it was the third occasion in which merchandise was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-014814.
