A man wanted for allegedly murdering a woman after a domestic dispute in unincorporated Buford was arrested in New Jersey on Monday.
Moses Dyl, 25, was arrested in Atlantic City on aggravated assault and felony murder charges stemming from the death of Shakeya Smith, 20, earlier this month. Smith was reportedly Dyl's girlfriend.
Officers had been called to the scene of Smith's murder at Roxwood Park Drive at Woodward Mill at 5:09 a.m. on Sept. 12 on a report of an injured person in the road. Smith had already died by the time police arrived at the scene.
Surveillance footage from the neighborhood led detectives to charge Dyl on the day of Smith's death. They had initially reported he was seen in the Lithonia area after the murder.
