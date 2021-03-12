A Decatur man wanted in connection with the 2019 murder of a Sugar Hill-area man who was killed as he got out of his car at his home was arrested by a multi-agency group of law enforcement officers from Gwinnett and DeKalb counties on Friday.
Gwinnett Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said the office's Fugitive Unit worked with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, DeKalb County Police and the DeKalb SWAT Unit to arrest Ian Longshore. He faces felony murder and armed robbery charges in Gwinnett.
"Ian Longshore was one of the three individuals wanted for the murder of Sukkee Hong," Castiblanco said. "The others are currently at the Gwinnett County Detention Center being held without a bond."
Hong was shot outside his home on Kendrix Ridge Drive in Sugar Hill after 10 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019. The initial reports said a family member found Hong in his garage with a significant head trauma, and that he died later at a hospital.
At the time, police said Hong, who owned a check cashing business in Lithonia, had been getting out of his car as the shooting occurred. Police also said at the time that Hong had been under surveillance by the suspects in the crime before robbery occurred.
The other two suspects, Lithonia residents Subriccia Moss and Daquan Rashad Clarke, were arrested in October 2019 in connection with the incident. Longshore had remained on the run until this week, however, despite pleas from law enforcement in October and December 2019 for information on his whereabouts.
Moss was charged with felony murder and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and Clarke was charged with felony murder and armed robbery.
