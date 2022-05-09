A car is loaded into a flatbed in the parking lot of the Target on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville following a shooting at the store on Saturday. Gwinnett County police have not said who the car belongs to, but a spokeswoman said the vehicle was potentially tied to the shooting in some way.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
The names of the suspect and the victim in a shooting that occurred inside the Target store in Lawrenceville on Saturday afternoon have been released by Gwinnett County police.
The shooting occurred inside the Target located at 875 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Officers were dispatched to the store at about 1:26 p.m. on Saturday.
On Monday, police said Lawrenceville resident Elijah Mitchell, 30, faces one count each of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd degree after he allegedly shot Lawrenceville resident Orlanda Banks, 27, at the store. Mitchell was arrested by police at the scene on Saturday.
Police previously said they believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between Mitchell and Banks. Officials confirmed on Monday that the pair did know each other.
Officers have not yet said what the pair was arguing about.
"This is very shocking," said Master Police Officer Angela Carter on Saturday of the fact that the shooting happened in a crowded store in the middle of the day. "I say Gwinnett County (police are) here to do everything we can to keep the community safe. We responded quickly and we the suspect into custody."
Carter said on Saturday that Banks had sustained non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries that were reported.
The store was evacuated and closed immediately after the shooting.
One vehicle in the parking lot was loaded on flatbed truck and taken away, but it was unclear who the vehicle belonged to.
Carter said the vehicle was "potentially" tied to the shooting.
Portions of the parking lot, including the drive area directly outside the store's entrance, were roped off as the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and investigators worked the scene inside the store.
The store is expected to remain closed for a few hours after the shooting as investigators collected evidence.
"CSI is inside processing (the scene) just to make sure we get all of the evidence needed in this case," Carter said on Saturday afternoon.
