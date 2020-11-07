A suspect was shot and killed by the Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT team after firing shots at officers Saturday morning.
According to police, the SWAT team was called out to a domestic-related incident on Bent Willow Dr. in Lilburn. Responding officers located a female victim in the back yard of the residence, and after treating her for injuries she was removed from the scene, police said.
The suspect later exited the residence, presented a firearm, and went back inside, police said.
"The suspect shot inside the residence, as he barricaded inside. Uniform officers attempted negotiations with the suspect but were unsuccessful," Master Police Officer Kylie Boney said. " The Gwinnett County SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene. During the incident the suspect fired shots on several occasions while inside the residence. The SWAT negotiators attempted to resolve the issue peacefully.
"The suspect exited the residence and shot at SWAT officers. An officer returned fire and the suspect was struck."
Boney said SWAT officers rendered aid to the suspect and paramedics responded. The suspect was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Gwinnett police have called the GBI to handle the investigation.
Case Number: 20-084520
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.