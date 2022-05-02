A man who was shot by a Gwinnett County Police officer that he allegedly tried to stab near McDaniel Farm Park on Saturday night has died, Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced.
The GBI is handling the investigation into the shooting which occurred in unincorporated Duluth. The man who died has been identified as Jonathan Daniel Laubscher, 28.
Laubscher's mother called 911 at 7:33 p.m. on Saturday and told a dispatcher that her son had a knife and was threatening her at her home on Oak Hampton Way.
"Officers responded to the home and found Laubscher holding a knife and moving towards them," GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement. "Officers gave numerous verbal commands for Laubscher to drop the knife, but Laubscher did not comply."
The GBI's investigation showed police reportedly used a TASER on Laubscher, but he allegedly continued to hold the knife.
"At one point, Laubscher was still holding the knife and lunged at one of the officers," Ammons said. "The officer being lunged at shot Laubscher."
Laubscher was taken to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead at the hospital. The GBI and Gwinnett police said the officers who responded to the 911 call were not injured in the incident.
"The GBI will conduct an independent investigation," Ammons said. "Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office for review."
The incident happened near McDaniel Farm Park's northeastern entrance, on the Duluth Highway side of the park, where its playground and dog park are located.
Anyone who has information related to the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0035964.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
