A K-9 from the Gwinnett County Police Department and a suspect in a domestic incident were injured during a shootout in a Lawrenceville area neighborhood Monday night.
Gwinnett police said they responded, around 10:20 p.m., to a report of an aggravated domestic incident in which a man had threatened a woman with a handgun.
When police arrived at the scene on Pine Lane, which is located off Braselton Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville, the man had left the home with his gun, police said.
Gwinnett police K-9 officers and the department's Aviation Unit then located the man in a wooded area near the incident scene. As officers approached, the man fired at the officers, striking a police K-9.
Police then returned fire, hitting the man. The man was taken to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken to a local animal hospital.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted and is currently handling the officer involved shooting investigation, Gwinnett police said.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 220042558
