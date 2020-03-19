Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect who allegedly told a pregnant female riding with him to "run that b---- over" after a dispute over a soda refill at a Wendy's in Dacula.
When Gwinnett County police arrived at the scene on March 3, the officer spoke with a bystander who said she saw what happened as the suspect approached the drive thru window in a white Honda passenger car asking for a refill on a soda.
The manager of the restaurant told the suspect it was the company's policy to not give refills through the drive thru window, which upset the suspect.
An employee who was at the drive thru told the suspect several times to not be rude to the manager. However, moments later, the suspect threw what was left of the soda in his cup onto the manager and drove around to the entrance door of the building.
He beckoned the employee at the drive thru to go outside and fight him, allegedly saying, "You wanna hit?"
The employee then went to open the door and was struck by the suspect. The bystander said that's when she, another employee and the employee that was struck exited the restaurant to try to get the suspect's license plate number.
The bystander said she and the suspect got into a physical altercation outside, where she was pushed onto the ground about 30 feet from the restaurant near a curb.
Soon after that, the pregnant female drove over the curb and struck the bystander, causing her to fall to the ground and to sustain a small scrape near her right wrist. She was treated by paramedics on scene, but was not transported to the hospital.
Two witnesses driving from a nearby Home Depot parking lot said they heard a very loud noise and saw the bystander as she was struck with the car. They told police the car drove away from the scene and headed south onto Braselton Highway.
The manager involved in the initial incident was not on the scene when police arrived and had already clocked out and gone home for the night. Witnesses said she had not been physically injured.
None of the witnesses were able to obtain the suspect's tag number.
The bystander described the suspect as a black male who wore a red hoodie, denim jeans and red and white Air Jordans. She also told police she had not had prior interactions with the suspect or the pregnant female.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 200020108.
