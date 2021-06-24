A North Carolina man wanted in connection with a robbery and double shooting at a hotel in the Norcross area that occurred last September — and resulted in the death of one person — was booked into the Gwinnett County jail over the weekend.
Wilmington, N.C. resident Hakiem S. Williams, 25, was booked into the jail Friday night on a felony murder charge, as well as two aggravated assault charges and an armed robbery charge. Williams is accused of shooting Minh Nguyen and Cheng Xiu Han during a robbery at the Motel 6 located at 6015 Oakbrook Parkway on Sept. 6.
Nguyen died from his injuries.
Warrants show Williams allegedly robbed Minh and Han between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sept. 6, and took a blue backpack that belonged Minh and contained "money and other items." During the course of the robbery, Williams is accused of shooting both Han and Minh.
Warrants for Williams' arrest were taken out by Gwinnett County police on Sept. 15.
News reports from North Carolina show Williams was arrested in Wilmington, N.C., by the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force on Sept. 28. Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco, said local law enforcement went through the process of extraditing Williams back to Georgia and Gwinnett County.
