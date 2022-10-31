Brendon Young composite.jpg

Gwinnett County police released these images of Brendon Young, who is accused of killing Norcross High School student DeAndre Henderson on Technology Parkway on Wednesday. Police said Young's whereabouts are unknown.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

A Lawrenceville resident accused of killing a Norcross High School student last week has surrendered to law enforcement in Florida, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Brendon Young, 18, turned himself in at the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Sunday. Young is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the murder of DeAndre Henderson on Technology Parkway last Wednesday.

