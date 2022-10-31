Gwinnett County police released these images of Brendon Young, who is accused of killing Norcross High School student DeAndre Henderson on Technology Parkway on Wednesday. Police said Young's whereabouts are unknown.
A Lawrenceville resident accused of killing a Norcross High School student last week has surrendered to law enforcement in Florida, according to Gwinnett County Police.
Brendon Young, 18, turned himself in at the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Sunday. Young is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the murder of DeAndre Henderson on Technology Parkway last Wednesday.
Police have not yet said why they believe Young killed Henderson.
"Young is currently awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "Detectives are still working to investigate the motive behind this incident."
Henderson was off-campus during school hours when Young allegedly shot him around mid-day on Oct. 26. Henderson later died from his wounds at a local hospital.
Gwinnett County Police are still asking for information from the public that is related to the case. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0087973.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
