A Norcross man was recently sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison for his involvement in a series of armed robberies that occurred in the Norcross area in January 2021.
A jury convicted Erin Bonilla Ramos, 28, of armed robbery, aggravated assault as well as aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft by receiving stolen property on March 24, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office. He was one of three suspects who were charged in the robberies, but the other two suspects — Lesvi Rivera Bonilla, 18, and Guillermo Minor Perez, 20 — plead guilty to aggravated assault and armed robbery charges and testified against Bonilla Ramos.
The DA's Office said Norcross police were called to the Spring Lake Apartments on a report of an armed robbery and a victim told officers that the three suspects had pointed a gun at his stomach, demanded money and stole his keys and cellphone minutes earlier.
"While fleeing, Bonilla Ramos turned and fired shots at three oncoming officers," the DA's office said in a statement. "Police tracked Bonilla Ramos, Rivera Bonilla, and Minor Perez to a storm drain, where they hid for almost six hours before being apprehended. The guns used in the armed robberies were also located in the storm drain with the help of the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, who sent a CCTV-equipped robot into the drain after the suspects.
"Gwinnett County Police were alerted to the arrests due to several similar armed robberies that had occurred the week prior."
Witness statements, as well as surveillance video and confessions from Rivera Bonilla and Minor Perez, helped police tie the suspects to a series of six armed robberies that occurred at Norcross area apartment complexes on Jan. 7, Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, 2021. A total of 10 victims had been robbed during those incidents.
Bonilla Ramos was identified by several victims as the man who threatened them and stole their property because of "distinctive facial tattoos," according to the DA's office.
Gwinnett County and Norcross police jointly investigated the robberies and Assistant District Attorneys Ramika Gourdine and Drew Unger. prosecuted the case. Attorney Christopher Coleman represented Bonilla Ramos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.