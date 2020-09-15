The suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred on Stone Mountain Highway last week turned himself in to law enforcement over the weekend, according to Gwinnett County police.
Police said Marquel Williams' family brought him in so he could surrender early Sunday morning.
Police found the body of an unidentified male in a parking lot at 4350 Stone Mountain Highway on the morning of Sept. 9.
Williams has been accused by police of shooting and killing the male during an argument.
He faces aggravated assault and felony murder charges.
