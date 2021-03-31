Gwinnett County police said a man wanted in a double homicide in unincorporated Flowery Branch was arrested in Texas this week while trying to cross the border from the U.S. into Mexico.
William Jerome Adams, 24, was arrested in Texas and police intend to have him extradited back to Georgia so he can be prosecuted. Adams is accused of fatally shooting Mary Lindsay, 39, and her son, Atif Muhammad, 16, in a residence on Apple Grove Road on Friday.
Police previously said they believe Adams had been in a relationship with Lindsay.
Law enforcement officials have not yet said why Lindsay and her son may have been killed.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives
at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should reference case No. 21-023352.
