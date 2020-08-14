A man accused of murdering a 70-year-old man in the Norcross area in May has been arrested, Gwinnett County police said.
Norcross resident Jose Aldo Sanchez-Vazquez, 25, faces felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges in connection with the death of Richard St. John on Brittney Way, near Phil Niekro Parkway, on May 24.
Gwinnett County police say a 70-year-old man died after he was shot Sunday night in a neighb…
Sanchez-Vazquez was arrested Thursday, police said. Jail records listed an address on Phil Niekro Parkway, near Brittney Way, for Sanchez-Vazquez.
Police previously said they were called to Brittney Way on a 9-1-1 report of a man being shot. Officers arrived to find St. John suffering from a gunshot wound. St. John was taken to the hospital, where he died form his injuries.
Police believe the shooting may have been gang-related. Sanchez-Vazquez was identified as a suspect, and charges were filed against him, in early June.
