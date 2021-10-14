A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting a home near Lawrenceville on Thursday has turned himself in to authorities, according to Gwinnett County police.
Corey Dowdell, 45, faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police have accused him of allegedly shooting a woman at a home on the 2600 block of Gloster Mill Drive.
"At this time, investigators are exploring all motives but it’s believed to be domestic related," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
Police responded to a call about a person having been shot at the home at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. As officers entered the home, they found the deceased woman laying on the ground in the home. The victim's identity has not yet been released because police are still trying to contact her family.
Valle said Dowdell called the Gwinnett County 911 Dispatch at about 10:50 a.m., and told a dispatcher that he wanted to turn himself in to law enforcement.
The Gwinnett County Jail's inmate log shows Dowdell was booked into the jail at 2:59 p.m.
Anyone who has additional information related to the shooting is asked to call detectives at at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 21-082996.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
