A Henry County man wanted by police in connection with a 2012 murder near the Gwinnett Place area was brought to Gwinnett County by sheriff's deputies to face the charges against him on Wednesday.
Jail records show Hampton resident Nazar Jaad Matheson, 34, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail shortly after noon. Last month, Gwinnett County police announced Matheson was a suspect in the November 2012 death of Robert Mixon, who was shot to death at his apartment on Satellite Boulevard in unincorporated Duluth.
Police took out felony murder and aggravated assault warrants against Matheson in late September, after they said DNA evidence allegedly linked him to Mixon's murder.
When the warrants were announced last month, police said Matheson was in jail elsewhere in Georgia on unrelated charges.
Georgia Department of Corrections records showed Matheson had been in Rutledge State Prison in Columbus on drug-related charges from Greene County, with Wednesday listed as his maximum possible release date.
Mixon was 33 when he was murdered. At the time of his death, the Daily Post reported that two men, one of whom was reportedly Mixon’s roommate, discovered his body lying on floor in the apartment’s living room.
Police quickly determined that his murder was not a random crime, according to reports from that time.
After the DNA evidence emerged, the police department's cold case investigator worked with investigators from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office to gather additional evidence linking Matheson to the murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.