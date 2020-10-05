A Stockbridge man is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, after a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured at a town home community in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Monday morning.
Gwinnett police said they charged Justin Kattar, 29, with one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree in the death of Brandon Ricks, 24.
Gwinnett jail records show Kattar was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of, or attempt to commit, certain felonies.
"Kattar was on scene when officers arrived and surrendered peacefully," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said on Tuesday morning. "He is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail."
Flynn previously said officers were called to the 2000 block of Wheylon Drive, in the Amberly Mill neighborhood, at about 3 a.m. on a report that multiple people had been shot. Police arrived to find Ricks, who had been shot at least once, was dead in front of a town home.
Officers also found a woman who had been shot as well, but Flynn said her injuries appeared to not be life threatening.
"Detectives responded to the location and believe that the shooting was the result of a domestic incident," Flynn said. "They believe the parties were familiar with each other and one person has been taken into custody."
The two cruelty to children charges stem from the fact that a child was present during the shooting and witnessed Ricks' death.
The identifies of the female victim has not been released by police.
This is not Kattar's first run-in with Gwinnett County police. County jail records show he was previously arrested in November 2019 on aggravated assault and misdemeanor 1st degree battery-family violence charges.
It is not clear what his ties to Gwinnett are. Although he has been arrested twice in the county, jail records from his most recent arrest list him as having a Henry County address. At the time of his 2019 arrest, he was listed in the jail records as living in Kingsland, which is near the Georgia-Florida border in Camden County.
Anyone who information about the double shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-074734.
