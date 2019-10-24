A suspect allegedly broke into a car at a Dacula Wild Wings Cafe last week and stole "tens of thousands of dollars" in Nike shoes from a locked car.
The break-in seems to have occurred while the victim and their family were inside the restaurant.
The victim of the burglary said there was approximately $30,000 in Nike shoes in the back seat of their vehicle, covered up by blankets. The victim told police they were unsure how many boxes were stolen from the vehicle. The victim of the burglary told the Daily Post in an email the stolen property was worth "tens of thousands of dollars."
Police said the victim parked the car near the entrance of a Wild Wing Cafe located at 3517 Braselton Highway on Oct. 18. The victim was seen on security footage leaving the restaurant at approximately 10:30 p.m. The victim told police they saw a black Porsche four-door parked next to their car speed off.
Police said the victim's vehicle had damage to the driver-side door, which indicated the point of entry. The rear passenger-side door was left open. No other damage was found on the vehicle. The victim told police he saw the car had a Georgia license plate.
Police said security footage showed a black four-door vehicle parked next to the passenger-side door of the victim's car. The vehicle later moved to park in the space next to the driver's side door. Footage shows the car speed off when the victim exits the restaurant.
The victims of the break-in were not residents of Georgia and told police there were visiting from Alabama for a convention.
Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300, and people wanting to place anonymous tips can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-096412 when reporting information.