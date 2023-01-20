Gwinnett County Police SWAT officers and sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of killing a Lawrenceville man who died in November after he was shot at a home in the Norcross area.
Lawrenceville resident Jose Caraballo, 28, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony in connection with the death of Lawrenceville resident Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22. Riveria-Zuniga was shot in the head on Estates Court in unincorporated Norcross on Nov. 27 and later died at a hospital.
"The investigation is ongoing, and detectives continue to explore all motives," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "If anyone has any information regarding the case we urge them to come forward."
Police SWAT officers arrested Caraballo on Wednesday with assistance from deputies in the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit. He is being held in the county jail.
Anyone who has information about the murder of Riveria-Zuniga is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to arrests and indictments. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220096691.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
