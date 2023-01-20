Gwinnett County Police SWAT officers and sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of killing a Lawrenceville man who died in November after he was shot at a home in the Norcross area.

Lawrenceville resident Jose Caraballo, 28, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony in connection with the death of Lawrenceville resident Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22. Riveria-Zuniga was shot in the head on Estates Court in unincorporated Norcross on Nov. 27 and later died at a hospital.