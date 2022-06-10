Gwinnett County law enforcement has arrested a man who is accused of shooting a Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Friday afternoon.
Gwinnett Police Officer Senior Hidsehi Valle said officers and deputies attempted to stop the suspect, who has not yet been identified, while he was driving the stolen vehicle just after 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Sweetwater road.
"The male fled in the stolen vehicle hitting several patrol cars and civilian vehicles," Valle said. "Following the vehicle pursuit, an exchange of gunfire occurred during which a Gwinnett County Sheriff K9 Deputy was shot and wounded."
The incident happened at Azio apartment complex on Sweetwater in unincorporated Lawrenceville. After the deputy was shot, the suspect barricaded himself in a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The deputy was taken to a local hospital where they were being treated for their injuries. The suspect was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the incident
The GBI is investigating the incident. The Sheriff's Office said it has initiated its own internal investigation into the incident, but the investigation has been turned over to the GBI since it was an officer-involved shooting.
"The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office appreciates all responding agencies for their assistance, which includes the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Gwinnett County Police Department’s SWAT Team, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
