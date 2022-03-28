Recognizing their achievement in Career and Technical Education courses during their high school careers, Gwinnett County Public Schools recently highlighted the work of 26 high school students during its 2022 Career and Technical Education Student of the Year awards recognition program.
The honorees were selected from a field of high-performing high school students within GCPS. The students were honored during a celebration on March 22.
The 2022 GCPS honorees are:
• Susana Sanchez Lopez of Meadowcreek, overall winner and recipient of a $1,500 scholarship.
• Nicole Jackson of Maxwell High School of Technology, first runner-up and recipient of a $1,000 scholarship.
• Brennan Johnson of South Gwinnett, second runner-up and recipient of a $750 scholarship.
• Javier Argueta of Phoenix High School won the Inspirational Journey award.
Scholarships were provided by the Jody Reeves Scholarship Fund.
The selection process required nominated students to submit a resume, a letter of recommendation from the nominating teacher, information on participation in a Career and Technical Student Organization, community service and an essay. The final requirement was an interview conducted by a panel of judges consisting of business and industry leaders.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.