A survivor of a bombing that killed four children at the 16th Street Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., nearly 60 years ago will speak at Poplar Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Buford this weekend.
Sarah J. Collins-Randolph was a young girl who was at 16th Street Baptist with her sister, Addie Mae Collins, on Sept. 15, 1963 when a bomb placed at the African-American church by the Ku Klux Klan exploded.
Collins-Randolph will share her story at Poplar Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday as part of Black History Month observations at the church, which is located at 234 E. Shadburn Avenue in Buford.
The 16th Street Baptist Church bombing is one of the most notorious incidents in the Civil Rights movement of the 1960's.
"It was a quiet Sunday morning in Birmingham, Alabama — around 10:24 on September 15, 1963 — when a dynamite bomb exploded in the back stairwell of the downtown Sixteenth Street Baptist Church," the FBI said of the bombing on a section of its website devoted to the incident. "The violent blast ripped through the wall, killing four African-American girls on the other side and injuring more than 20 inside the church.
"It was a clear act of racial hatred: the church was a key civil rights meeting place and had been a frequent target of bomb threats."
Her sister, however, was one of four girls who were killed by the explosion.
The FBI considered the bombing to be "a most heinous offense" and gathered evidence with as many as 36 agents working on the case at one point.
"By 1965, we had serious suspects — namely, Robert E. Chambliss, Bobby Frank Cherry, Herman Frank Cash, and Thomas E. Blanton, Jr., all KKK members — but witnesses were reluctant to talk and physical evidence was lacking," the FBI stated on its website. "Also, at that time, information from our surveillances was not admissible in court. As a result, no federal charges were filed in the ‘60s."
Chambliss was eventually convicted by an Alabama jury in 1977 and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the bombing, according to the FBI.
Blanton and Cherry were indicted in May 2000, after the FBI re-opened its case against them, and they were convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Cash, however, had died in 1994.
The FBI has posted 3,400 pages from its investigation into the bombing at bit.ly/3jZD8Uz.
