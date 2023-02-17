Sarah_J_Collins-Rudolph_-_Made_with_PosterMyWall001.jpg

A survivor of a bombing that killed four children at the 16th Street Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., nearly 60 years ago will speak at Poplar Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Buford this weekend.

Sarah J. Collins-Randolph was a young girl who was at 16th Street Baptist with her sister, Addie Mae Collins, on Sept. 15, 1963 when a bomb placed at the African-American church by the Ku Klux Klan exploded. 

