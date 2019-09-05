Gwinnett County police released surveillance video of two men they believe are connected to a homicide that occurred in a Duluth hotel room on Aug. 29.
Surveillance camera footage from the InTown Suites on Steve Reynolds Boulevard shows two men entering the hotel lobby.
Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 250 to 300 pounds. The second suspect is described as Hispanic male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 with sleeve tattoos on both arms.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying them. Public Information Officer Michele Pihera did not confirm whether detectives think the two men are responsible for the murder, only that they need to identify and question them.
The body of 31-year-old Ivan Pastor-Vital was discovered by police late at night on Aug. 29 with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses saw and surveillance video showed a man and woman exiting the room Pastor-Vital was staying in with two children and some personal belongings. Detectives have identified those two suspects as Geraldy Gomez, 24, and Jonathan Gonzalez, 26.
Their whereabouts, and the whereabouts of the children, are still unknown. Gomez has one active warrant for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Gonzalez has a prior misdemeanor warrant for a traffic offense probation violation. Police believe the children belong to Gomez.
Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. To solicit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-079667 when reporting information.