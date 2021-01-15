Supporters of a longtime Duluth mainstay are rallying to try and save it after COVID-related restrictions have put its future in doubt.
CRS Properties launched a "Save The Grill" campaign on social media to raise awareness of the challenges the Duluth Rexall Grill is facing. The popular eatery, like all restaurants, faced a hit to business because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to restrictions on crowd sizes and other operations for restaurants.
"The iconic Duluth Rexall Grill established in 1969 is facing permanent closure due to the adverse impacts of the COVID economy," CRS officials said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "Lockdown, fewer customers visiting, and the restraints of the 39 COVID regulations now in place have devastated this small, locally-owned, hometown eatery."
A GoFundMe account has been set up, with a goal of raising $100,000 to help the restaurant, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. So far, the "Save The Grill" effort has raised just $3,950 through that fundraising effort.
The GoFundMe campaign can be found at bit.ly/35EBe12.
"If you know anything about Duluth you know we support our Local community," fundraising campaign organizer Laurie Brosius said on the GoFundMe page. "With that being said I have created this GoFundMe in hope to raise this dearly loved Family Restaurant. Please donate and share to keep this Downtown Duluth favorite alive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.