A boyfriend and girlfriend who are suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in unincorporated Norcross last month have been given bond despite objections from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s Office confirmed the bonds were given to Esteven Avila-Vega and Sulma Mejia-Orellano at separate hearings this month. Jail records show Mejia-Orellano — who was listed in the jail log as Mejia-Orellana — was released on bond on May 3 while Avila-Vega was released on Wednesday.
The pair was arrested last month in connection with the death of connection with the death of Lawrenceville resident Angel Mendoza, 39, who was fatally shot on Pepperwood Trail in Norcross at about 1:15 a.m. on April 16.
“The (police) investigation revealed that the victim and Defendants Avila-Vega and Mejia-Orellano, were present at the residence for an event along with several other witnesses,” the DA’s Office said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
“During the event, an altercation occurred between the victim and the defendants in which the victim was shot 13 times by Avila-Vega and killed.”
Bond was set at $25,000 for Mejia-Orellano, who is charged with aggravated assault, on May 3.
And, bond was set at $70,000 for Avila-Vega on Tuesday. Avila-Vega has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes in connection with Mendoza’s death.
Mendoza’s family had also objected in court to Avila-Vega getting bond, according to the DA’s Office.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
