A boyfriend and girlfriend who are suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in unincorporated Norcross last month have been given bond despite objections from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office confirmed the bonds were given to Esteven Avila-Vega and Sulma Mejia-Orellano at separate hearings this month. Jail records show Mejia-Orellano — who was listed in the jail log as Mejia-Orellana — was released on bond on May 3 while Avila-Vega was released on Wednesday.

