Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks is still Gwinnett County Public Schools' leader, but there are questions about his future with the district after a special called school board meeting Wednesday.
The meeting agenda showed the board was set to discuss Wilbanks' contract, as well as his performance evaluation and "Leadership Personnel" during executive session at the meeting. The board spent two and a half hours in executive decision, but did not reach any decisions on the items discussed.
"We did not take any action in executive session and will continue conversations over the next several weeks," board Chairman Everton Blair said as the board came back into open session.
Board members did not say during the meeting why the items concerning Wilbanks were on the agenda. Blair, speaking through county spokeswoman Sloan Roach, said he could not comment further on the matter beyond what he said when the board returned to open session.
Wilbanks' contract is currently set to last through June 30, 2022.
District spokeswoman Sloan Roach said Wilbanks has traditionally notified the board in the September before his contract is set to expire if he plans to seek an extension or not.
Wilbanks will be in his 80s, or about to enter them, when his current contract is set to expire.
There have been rumors circulating in recent months that the board was about to fire Wilbanks, prompting two petitions — one calling him to stay and another calling on the board to fire him — circulating in the community.
Under the termination clause of his contract, the school board would have to give him 90 days notice of its plans to terminate his employment, and the district would have to pay him if he is fired without cause.
The amount Wilbanks would have to be paid depends on when he is fired.
If he is fired with more than a year left on his contract, the district would have to pay him the equivalent of one-year's worth of salary.
If he is fired with less than a year left on his contract, however, the district only has to pay him the remainder of his contract.
The state's transparency in government website, open.ga.gov, states Wilbanks was paid $621,036 in fiscal year 2020, which ended last summer. The superintendent's contract states, however, that his base salary increases on Jan. 1 by the same percentage that the average teacher's salary increased from the previous fiscal year to the current one.
Wilbanks' base salary when his last contract extension went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, was $380,972, but he also gets $1,500 monthly transportation allowance, a $6,250 monthly "longevity supplement," a $3,500 monthly "retirement supplement" and $1,200 a month for "job-related expenses." The district has to pay him in December for any unused vacation days. It also must pay him in July for any sick days that he did not use during the previous fiscal year.
In addition to that, the board has to reimburse Wilbanks for "the mandatory employee contribution of contracted salary as prescribed by the Teachers Retirement System," according to the contract.
But, the board could also fire him "for cause" and that section of his contract does not specify how much money, if any, he would be owed.
The contract states "Discharge for cause shall constitute conduct which is seriously prejudicial to the board, including but not limited to, neglect of duty, or breach of contract, and any grounds for termination or suspension set forth in Section 20-2-940(a) of the Official Code of Georgia as the same may be amended from time to time."
The section of state code cited by the contract says a school system employee can be fired for incompetence; insubordination; immorality; willful neglect of duties; encouraging or inciting students to violate state or local laws or board policies; failure to secure or maintain necessary training; reduce staff due to a loss of students or cancellation of programs and not due to issues with the teachers performances; or "any other good and sufficient cause."
If the board decides to fire Wilbanks "for cause," notice must be given to him in writing and he "shall be entitled to appear before the board." He can retain an attorney to represent him, but he would be responsible for his legal fees.
