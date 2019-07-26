Sugarloaf Mills
File photo

Sugarloaf Mills is helping teachers with their back-to-school shopping needs at an event Saturday.

The Duluth-based mall isn't limiting its Saturday giveaway to just school supplies. The first 100 teachers to stop by the event near American Eagle Outfitters from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday with a valid school ID will receive a $50 American Express Simon Giftcard to shop.

The next 50 will receive complimentary swag bags, and all attendees (ages 18 and older) area able to enter a contest for the chance to win a $250 shopping spree. The event will feature mini-makeovers, fashion stylists and a fashion show presented by American Eagle Outfitters.

Sugarloaf Mills will be offering swag bags to educators who show their school ID at Simon Guest Services between Sunday and Aug. 3.

Tags

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories in the county he grew up in.