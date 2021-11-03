In the decade that she has served as a minister in the United Methodist Church, Heather Jallad is well acquainted with the idea that neglected grief will emerge over again and again in the lives of those affected.
“Grief, pain, wounds and trauma unattended to have a way of surfacing in other parts of our lives if they’re not tended to,” said Jallad, who in May was appointed lead pastor at Sugarloaf United Methodist Church in Duluth.
Through Sunday, Nov. 21, Sugarloaf UMC will have a “Wailing Wall” under the portico entrance of the church to provide people the opportunity and the site to come to grips with their grief, of which there has been no lack of during the past 18 months.
“One of the reasons I felt led to do it is just because of all the grief and the pain and everything else that has emerged over this last year and a half,” she said, “and trying to find ways to help people reckon with that pain.
“I wanted to create space to help people name that. I’ve heard people say that if you name it, you have a better way of taming it. In my own experience as a pastor, particularly in hospital chaplaincy, I’ve found that your pain is your pain – you can’t compare it to somebody else’s. Your loss is your loss. While we might try to minimize it in comparison to somebody else’s, it’s still yours and it’s very real to you.”
Jallad’s concept is patterned after the Wailing Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, a sacred place of prayer and pilgrimage. She pointed out that the stacked stone encompassing Sugarloaf UMC’s façade and portico provides the appropriate setting “to share our grief and lament, to come close to God and write your prayers to God and place them in the wall.”
Visitors to the “Wailing Wall” are encouraged to write prayer requests and place them within the cracks of the stacked stone.
“I will be collecting the notes and we have a prayer team at the church, and with the team will be praying over them,” she said. “At the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, the rabbi collects them and then buries them, which is what we’ll be doing.”
The feedback Jallad has received from parishioners since the announcement of the “Wailing Wall” has been very encouraging, she said.
“I’ve had a number of people, particularly those who have had loved ones pass in the last year and a half, that have said for them, this will be so helpful for some kind of closure because they didn’t really get to have any kind of services and they need some actions and do some things together in order to have some kind of closure,” said Jallad, who added that the church also hosts grief-share classes on Sunday evenings.
Jallad added that she’s hopeful that people from throughout the community – and not just Sugarloaf UMC parishioners – will take advantage of this time to address their grief and perhaps find some solace.
“I really want it to be a place for the community,” said Jallad, who served as pastor at Mount Pisgah UMC in Johns Creek before arriving in Gwinnett County. “We’re promoting it on our end, but I would really love for it to be a place where people can find help and healing and hope – what a church should be. I really want this to be a tangible expression of that.”
On Oct. 31, the Sugarloaf UMC congregation participated in a service of laments and remembrance as an introduction to the “Wailing Wall.” From 6-7 p.m. on Wednesdays (Nov. 10 and Nov. 17), members of the church’s prayer team will be on site to pray with anyone who requests it.
The “Wailing Wall” is something new for Sugarloaf UMC and for Jallad, who said the world’s experience with COVID has led to some degree of loss for everyone, many of whom for one reason or another have not adequately expressed their grief.
“This is a new thing,” she said. “I’ve done prayer stations and prayer paths and guided prayer at other churches, but given our current reality coming out of COVID and all the isolation and all the loss associated with COVID – from loved ones to jobs to relationships to pivotal events in people’s lives that had to be deferred or cancelled or completely done in another way – we want to recognize and respond to that loss.”
For more information, visit www.sugarloaf.org/whats-happening/the-wailing-wall.
