The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, made up of nearly 50 community leaders, raised nearly $25,000 through its sixth annual signature fundraising event known as the Gwinnett Duck Derby.
Close to 6,000 ducks were sold and a computer-generated random drawing was held for 12 prize winners, including RE/MAX Center which won the grand prize of $2,500. A socially distanced celebration to announce the winners was held at Slow Pour Brewing Company and was featured on Facebook Live.
To date, the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf’s Gwinnett Duck Derby has raised $85,000 for such organizations as the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, Annandale Village, the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, Rainbow Village, the Gwinnett County Library Foundation, Gwinnett Tech, Because One Matters, Nothing But the Truth Food Ministry, and our partner in education, Corley Elementary, a title I school in Gwinnett County. The club has also funded district and international projects including Alliance for Smiles and Rotary Has Heart.
Sponsors for the event included the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Hayes Automotive, which were Diamond sponsors; Andersen Tate Carr, GFS Advisory, Jackson EMC, Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger & Periera, PC, and The Whitlock Group, which were Gold Duck sponsors; Robert Jackson Wilson, PC, RE/MAX Center, and Renasant Bank, which were Silver Duck sponsors; and Corridor Development, Little Caesars, Rhodes, Young, Black & Duncan, and Columbia Engineering, which were Bronze Duck sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.