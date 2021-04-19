Northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway near Ga. Highway 316 were closed Monday morning after Gwinnett County police say a tractor-trailer overturned, blocking the road, but they have confirmed road has since re-opened.
Police had said Sugarloaf Parkway "will shut down for several hours" due to the accident. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic camera images from that interchange showed the truck was on its side at the edge of the overpass bridge, just south of 316.
By early Monday afternoon, however, the roadway had re-opened.
